The Take: The US exit from Syria, explained

The US exits Syria after 10 years – what it means for Kurdish forces, regional tensions, and the country’s future.

The United States has pulled its troops out of Syria, ending a decade-long presence. But the fight isn’t over. As power shifts on the ground, Kurdish forces, regional tensions, and fragile negotiations are reshaping the country’s future. What’s behind the decision, and what comes next?

In this episode:

Natacha Danon (@natacha_danon), journalist

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by David Enders, Marcos Bartolomé and Sarí el-Khalili with Catherine Nouhan, Tuleen Barakat, and our guest host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz and Tamara Khandakar.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.

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