Podcast, The Take
News|Syria's War

The Take: The US exit from Syria, explained

The US exits Syria after 10 years – what it means for Kurdish forces, regional tensions, and the country’s future.

A member of the Syrian government forces stands on a mound of earth as security personnel enter the Kurdish-majority city of Qamishli on February 3, 2026. Syrian government forces started entering Qamishli on February 3, under an integration deal agreed with the Kurds last week, state media reported. The move comes after security personnel entered the mixed Kurdish-Arab city of Hasakeh and the countryside around the Kurdish town of Kobane a day earlier, as part of the comprehensive agreement to gradually integrate Kurdish forces and institutions into the state. [Bakr ALkasem / AFP]
A Syrian soldier stands guard as government forces enter the Kurdish-majority city of Qamishli on February 3 as part of a comprehensive agreement to gradually integrate Kurdish forces and institutions into the Syrian state [Bakr Alkasem/AFP]
Published On 21 Apr 2026

Save

The United States has pulled its troops out of Syria, ending a decade-long presence. But the fight isn’t over. As power shifts on the ground, Kurdish forces, regional tensions, and fragile negotiations are reshaping the country’s future. What’s behind the decision, and what comes next?

In this episode: 

Recommended Stories

list of 4 itemsend of list

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by David Enders, Marcos Bartolomé and Sarí el-Khalili with Catherine Nouhan, Tuleen Barakat, and our guest host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz and Tamara Khandakar. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. 

@AJEPodcasts on X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube

Advertisement