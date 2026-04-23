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The Take: How Trump’s Iran war is driving military dissent

From protests to quiet resistance, dissent is rising inside the United States military over the US-Israel war on Iran.

Clutching flowers to their chests, veterans with the group About Face and members of military families protest against the Iran war in the Cannon House Office Building Rotunda on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 20, 2026. [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]
Clutching flowers to their chests, veterans with the group About Face and members of military families protest against the Iran war in the Cannon House Office Building Rotunda on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, US, April 20, 2026 [Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]
Published On 23 Apr 2026

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As the US expands its war with Iran, opposition is growing – not just among the public, but inside the military itself. Some service members are questioning orders, exploring conscientious objection, and speaking out. What’s driving this shift, and how far could it go?

In this episode:

  • Mike Prysner (@MikePrysner), executive director of the Center on Conscience & War

Episode credits: 

This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolome, Tamara Khandaker, and Sarí El-Khalili with Spencer Cline, Tuleen Barakat, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Tamara Khandaker and Noor Wazwaz. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.

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