The Take: The Flotillas, Part 1: What does it take to sail to Gaza?

This is The Flotillas, a three-part documentary series from The Take on the global movement to break the siege of Gaza.

This is The Flotillas, a three-part documentary series from The Take. Part 1: It was just a few boats and a radical idea – break the maritime siege of Gaza imposed by Israel. Today, that spark has grown into a global movement, but Huwaida Arraf has been confronting Israel on land and at sea for more than two decades.

In 2025, she once again prepared to sail to Gaza on the ship Handala. This time, the stakes were different. As a mother of two, Huwaida navigated not only the risks of confronting a naval blockade but also what it means to continue the fight while raising a family.

This is the story of how a small, unlikely mission at sea grew into an international movement and what keeps its earliest leaders going despite the personal cost.

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