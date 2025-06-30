The Take: How can Iranians rebuild while crackdowns intensify?

How are Iranians rebuilding after attacks from Israel and the US

Israel’s bombs have stopped, but grief and fear linger in Iran. As families search the rubble for loved ones, authorities are intensifying crackdowns, branding activists and minorities as Israeli agents. How can Iranians rebuild under tighter repression?

