While the world watched Iran and Israel, what happened in Gaza?

‘Don’t look away from Gaza,’ says a Palestinian human rights lawyer after world’s attention shifted to Iran.

As global attention turned to Israel and Iran, violence against Palestinians continued. In Gaza, people are still being bombed and starved. What does this moment reveal about who gets protected, and who is forgotten?

In this episode:

Diana Buttu, (@dianabuttu), Human rights lawyer and analyst

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolomé, Sonia Bhagat and Chloe K Li, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Kisaa Zehra, Mariana Navarrete, Melanie Marich Remas Alhawari, Khaled Soltan and guest host, Manuel Rápalo. It was edited by Kylene Kiang and Noor Wazwaz.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

