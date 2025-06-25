The Take: Will Trump’s Israel-Iran ceasefire really hold?

US President Trump scolded Israel for continuing to strike Iran after he declared a ceasefire. Can the fragile truce hold?

After bombing Iran, United States President Donald Trump tried to turn down the temperature in the Middle East with a ceasefire declaration on Truth Social. The all-caps announcement fell flat as Israel continued striking Iran. How long can a truce hold when each side insists the other broke it first?

In this episode:

Alex Gatopoulos, (@AlexGatopoulos), Al Jazeera English defence editor

