The Take: How Zohran Mamdani shocked New York

Why everyone is talking about New York City’s new mayoral frontrunner.

Thirty-three years old, socialist, Muslim – and now, the likely Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City – Zohran Mamdani was barely known a few months ago. Today, he may be the most popular political voice of a generation. How did he get here – and could he be here to stay?

In this episode:

Max Rivlin-Nadler (@MaxRivlinNadler), Co-owner and reporter at Hell Gate NYC

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Ashish Malhotra, Sonia Bhagat, Amy Walters, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Melanie Marich, Remas Al Hawari, Kisaa Zehra, Mariana Navarette, and our host, Manuel Rapalo. It was edited by Kylene Kiang and Noor Wazwaz.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editor is Hisham Abu Salah. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

