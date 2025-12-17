The Take: Bethlehem marks Christmas under shadow of Gaza war

Amid life under Israeli occupation and war in Gaza, a public Christmas celebration returns to Bethlehem.

Christmas lights are back on in Bethlehem for the first time since Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza began. Yet, behind the celebrations, deep economic hardships and mounting pressure from Israeli military incursions and settler violence continue to shape daily life for Palestinian Christians across the occupied West Bank.

In this episode:

Rev Dr Fares Abraham (@faresabraham), founder and president of Levant Ministries

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Tracie Hunte and Sarí el-Khalili, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Haleema Shah, Fatima Shafiq, Farhan Rafid, Tamara Khandaker, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz and Sarí el-Khalili.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube