The Take: Will the Bondi Beach shooting change Australia’s gun laws?

A mass shooting at a Hanukkah celebration shocked Australia. How did it become the deadliest attack in decades?

A Hanukkah celebration at Sydney’s Bondi Beach ended with a mass shooting when two gunmen opened fire, killing 15 people. In a country with some of the world’s strictest gun laws, how were a father and son able to carry out an attack that sent shockwaves across Australia?

In this episode:

Danielle Robertson (@Danielle_Rob), Al Jazeera correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolomé and Melanie Marich, with Sarí el-Khalili, Farhan Rafid, Fatima Shafiq, Diana Ferrero, Tamara Khandaker, and our guest host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz and Sarí el-Khalili.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

