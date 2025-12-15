The Take: What does RSF capture of Heglig oilfield mean for Sudan’s war?

Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have pushed out Sudanese Armed Forces to take over Sudan’s largest oilfield.

Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have seized the Heglig oilfield, a critical site located on the border of Sudan and South Sudan. The capture of vital oil infrastructure is part of the RSF’s latest push to dominate the country’s Kordofan region. What will this takeover mean for the next stage of Sudan’s war?

