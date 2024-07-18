The Take: In Gaza, schools and ‘safe zones’ under Israeli attack

Israel has bombed eight UNRWA-run schools sheltering displaced Palestinians in the last two weeks.

Schools run by UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, have been havens for civilians fleeing Israeli bombing in Gaza. But a string of UNRWA-run schools sheltering displaced Palestinians have been bombed, and the agency’s headquarters in Gaza City was destroyed. Where can Palestinians find safety?

In this episode:

Maram Humaid (@MaramGaza), Al Jazeera reporter

Mahmoud Alshawa (@mahmoud_alshawa), Journalist

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sarí el-Khalili, Khaled Soltan, and Ashish Malhotra, with Veronique Eshaya, Mohammed Zain Shafi Khan, Duha Mosaad, Manahil Naveed, and our host, Malika Bilal.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Joe Plourde mixed this episode. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

