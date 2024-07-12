The Take: What does Copa America tell us about football in the US?

With the loss of host countries, US and Mexico, Argentina and Colombia are headed to the final on July 14.

The Copa America was supposed to be a dress rehearsal for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. But sacked coaches, a brawl, and an early exit for the United States threaten to overshadow the Lionel Messi mania ahead of the final between Argentina and Colombia in Miami. Where does football in the US go from here?

In this episode:

Jon Arnold (@arnoldcommajon), Football writer and editor of Getting CONCACAFed newsletter

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Ashish Malhotra and Mohammed Zain Shafi Khan, with Duha Mosaad, Manahil Naveed, Veronique Eshaya, and our host Malika Bilal. It was edited by Alexandra Locke.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Joe Plourde mixed this episode. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube