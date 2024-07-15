Podcast, The Take
News

The Take: After Trump assassination attempt, what’s in store for the RNC?

Wisconsin hosts the Republican National Convention where Trump is set to be named the party’s presidential nominee.

Preparations are under way for the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 11, 2024 [Brian Snyder/Reuters]
Published On 15 Jul 2024

Following an attempt on the life of former president Donald Trump on Saturday, the Republican Party is gearing up for its national convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. From security arrangements to community reactions, we delve into how the city is getting ready for this event – and a possible Trump presidency.

Keep reading

list of 4 itemsend of list

In this episode: 

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Amy Walters, with Sarí el-Khalili, Veronique Eshaya, Mohammed Zain Shafi Khan, and our host Malika Bilal.

The Take production team is Amy Walters, Ashish Malhotra, Catherine Nouhan, Chloe K. Li, David Enders, Duha Mosaad, Khaled Soltan, Manahil Naveed, Marcos Bartolomé, Sarí el-Khalili, Sonia Bhagat, and Tamara Khandaker. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Joe Plourde mixed this episode. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on TwitterInstagram, FacebookThreads and YouTube

Source: Al Jazeera