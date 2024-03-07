The Take: Gaza’s starvation looms over Biden’s State of the Union address

The UN says a quarter of the people in Gaza are ‘one step away’ from famine. Some children may never recover.

Will airdrops of food help the people of Gaza on the brink of famine? That’s the case United States President Joe Biden’s administration is making to the public as Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz visited Washington this week. Meanwhile, as Israel blocks aid, Palestinians are being forced to take extreme measures to avoid starvation.

