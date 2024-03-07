Podcast, The Take
The Take: Gaza’s starvation looms over Biden’s State of the Union address

The UN says a quarter of the people in Gaza are ‘one step away’ from famine. Some children may never recover.

Palestinians wait to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on January 16, 2024, as famine threatens Gaza [Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters]
Published On 7 Mar 2024

Will airdrops of food help the people of Gaza on the brink of famine? That’s the case United States President Joe Biden’s administration is making to the public as Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz visited Washington this week. Meanwhile, as Israel blocks aid, Palestinians are being forced to take extreme measures to avoid starvation.

