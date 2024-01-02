The Take: Are Hezbollah and Israel close to an all-out war?
Fighting with Hezbollah is intensifying as Israel fights a war in Gaza and steps up air strikes in Lebanon.
There’s been a regular exchange of fire between Hezbollah and the Israeli army for more than two months. Now, the fight is intensifying with Israel carrying out what it says are “wide-scale” air strikes in southern Lebanon, pushing both sides closer to an all-out war. So what does the future look like as tensions escalate?
In this episode:
- Ali Hashem (@alihashem_tv), Al Jazeera correspondent
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Khaled Soltan with our host Malika Bilal. Miranda Lynn fact-checked this episode.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik, and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.
Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
