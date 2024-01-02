Podcast, The Take
The Take: Are Hezbollah and Israel close to an all-out war?

Fighting with Hezbollah is intensifying as Israel fights a war in Gaza and steps up air strikes in Lebanon.

Smoke and fire rise from a building following an Israeli strike on what the Israeli military says are Hezbollah targets in a location given as Lebanon, amid the ongoing cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in this screengrab taken from an undated handout video released on November 24, 2023.
Smoke and fire rise from a building after an Israeli strike on what the Israeli military says are Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in this image taken from an undated handout video released on November 24, 2023 [Israeli military/Reuters]
Published On 2 Jan 2024

There’s been a regular exchange of fire between Hezbollah and the Israeli army for more than two months. Now, the fight is intensifying with Israel carrying out what it says are “wide-scale” air strikes in southern Lebanon, pushing both sides closer to an all-out war. So what does the future look like as tensions escalate?

In this episode: 

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Khaled Soltan with our host Malika Bilal. Miranda Lynn fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik, and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Source: Al Jazeera