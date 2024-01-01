PodcastPodcast, The Take
The Take: What lies ahead for the world in 2024?
As a new year gets under way, we look at what to expect from regions around the world in 2024.
Published On 1 Jan 2024
Ready or not, a new year is under way, and Al Jazeera’s correspondents around the world are prepping for the news to come.
In this episode:
- Tony Cheng (@TLCBkk), Al Jazeera correspondent
- Kimberly Halkett (@KimberlyHalkett), Al Jazeera White House correspondent
- Nicolas Haque (@nicolashaque), Al Jazeera West Africa correspondent
- Sara Khairat (@sarakhairat), Al Jazeera correspondent
- Lucia Newman (@lucianewman), Al Jazeera Latin America editor
- Anealla Safdar (@anealla), Al Jazeera Online Europe editor
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Ashish Malhotra with Miranda Lin and our host Malika Bilal.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Joe Plourde mixed this episode. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik, and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.
Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
Connect with us:
@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube
Source: Al Jazeera