The Take: What do Israelis think of the war on Gaza?

For the Israelis who oppose the war on Gaza, the consequences are steep.

It’s more than two months into the war on Gaza and Israelis have shown overwhelming support. But not everyone feels that way, and some Israelis who oppose the war are feeling ostracised or even endangered. Where is Israeli public opinion on the war on Gaza – and what will that mean as the war goes on?

In this episode:

Gaia Dan, Anti-war activist

Nils Adler (@nilsadler1), Freelance journalist

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Amy Walters, Fahrinisa Campana and our host Malika Bilal.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube