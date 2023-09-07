Back to school: Muslim girls battle France’s abaya ban

French students returned to class facing yet another battle over what some Muslim girls are choosing to wear. This time, it is the abaya – a long, loose-fitting dress. Dozens of students were sent home after nearly 300 showed up on the first day of classes in abayas. French women have been here for a while now: head coverings, including the hijab, were first banned in public schools back in 2004. So, how will this latest ban affect Muslim students and communities today?

