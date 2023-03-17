Revisiting Canada’s homegrown Islamophobia

It was the deadliest attack on a house of worship in Canada’s history. Six people lost their lives when a gunman opened fire on a mosque in Quebec City in 2017. And the hate incidents haven’t stopped in the years since. Some of them have been deadly. And it’s led to questions about how Canada treats its Muslim population. In January of 2023, the country announced its first special representative on Islamophobia. So what’s behind the need for the position in the first place?

In this episode:

Jillian Kestler-D’Amours (@jkdamours), Al Jazeera online editor

Jasmin Zine (@JasminZine), professor in sociology, religion and culture at Wilfrid Laurier University

Episode credits:

This episode was updated by Negin Owliaei and Ashish Malhotra, and our host, Malika Bilal. The original production team included Negin Owliaei, Tom Fenton, Ruby Zaman, Amy Walters, Alexandra Locke, Priyanka Tilve, Ney Alvarez, Stacey Samuel and Malika Bilal. Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook