Revisiting the UK’s duel to hold Prevent to account

What does Prevent prevent? The UK government says the programme is key to counterterrorism and protecting vulnerable people. However, human rights organisations and Muslim groups say it is surveillance and counterproductive. The government has not released an independent review of Prevent – but during the review process, it was boycotted by hundreds of organisations. Instead, many participated in a “people’s review” of Prevent. So what does a tale of two reviews tell us about the future of Prevent?

In this episode:

Layla Aitlhadj, (@LaylaAtweet), Director of Prevent Watch

John Holmwood, author of Countering Extremism in British Schools? The Truth about the Birmingham Trojan Horse Affair

Episode credits:

This episode was updated by Negin Owliaei. The original production team was Alexandra Locke, Negin Owliaei, Ney Alvarez, Ruby Zaman, Amy Walters, and our host, Halla Mohieddeen. Our production team also includes Chloe K Li, Miranda Lin, and Ashish Malhotra. Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our engagement producers are Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou Gad. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook