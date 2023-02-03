Where the ‘ironclad’ US-Israel alliance leaves Palestinians

It’s been the deadliest month for Palestinians in years in the occupied West Bank, just as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met the new Israeli prime minister. Benjamin Netanyahu is back in power after his far-right government was sworn in the month before, and leaders are seeking a range of new punitive measures against Palestinians following an attack in Jerusalem by a Palestinian gunman. So what might Palestinians expect from the new Israeli government, and from the US relationship with it?

Diana Buttu, (@DianaButtu), human rights lawyer and analyst

This episode was produced by Negin Owliaei and Miranda Lin with our host, Malika Bilal. Miranda Lin and Chloe K. Li fact-checked this episode.

Our production team includes Chloe K. Li, Miranda Lin, Ashish Malhotra, Negin Owliaei, and Amy Walters.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Andy Greiner and Adam Abou Gad are our engagement producers. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

