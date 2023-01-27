France’s pension protests and the future of work

President Macron faces off against unions, as more than a million protesters take to the streets.

More than a million people have protested against France’s controversial pension reform plan, which was formally presented on Monday. The majority of people – along with all of France’s biggest unions – oppose the reforms, which would raise the retirement age and the threshold of years worked to get a full pension. President Emmanuel Macron says the reforms are essential to erase deficits in the system by 2030, but even though the increases are slight, many protesters see it as a standoff over the future of work. With more demonstrations planned, is Macron risking civil unrest to get his plan through?

