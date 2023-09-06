Libya’s anti-Israel protests and the future of normalising relations

Relations between Libya and Israel have been frozen for decades. Could that change?

Libya and Israel have no formal diplomatic relations – in fact, under Libyan law, it is illegal to hold any unauthorised discussions with Israeli officials. Yet, in August, Libyan Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush met Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in Rome, in what she thought was a secret meeting. Then, the news got out. Protests erupted in several cities across Libya, Mangoush was fired and fled the country for what she claimed were security reasons.

So what does what happened in Libya say about the growing movement of Arab countries normalising ties with Israel?

