The Take: The shockwaves of the Hamas assault on Israel

It is a date that is now history. Saturday’s Hamas attack sent shockwaves through Israel, Palestine and the world 50 years and one day after the October 1973 Arab-Israeli War that is etched into memory across the Middle East.

Thousands of rockets were followed on Saturday by an assault by Hamas fighters from land, air and sea. It caught Israel almost completely by surprise. We hear from Al Jazeera journalists in both Gaza and southern Israel about these unprecedented events.

We will be back with more this week.

In this episode:

Hoda Abdel Hamid (@HodaAH), Al Jazeera senior correspondent

Safwat al Kahlout (@safwatkahlout), Al Jazeera producer

Rob Reynolds (@RobReynoldsAJE), Al Jazeera senior correspondent

