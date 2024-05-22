Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Famine fears rise as aid failure escalates
Children, women, elderly ‘running out of options’ after escaping a series of missile strikes on northern Jabalia’s Kamal Adwan Hospital.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israeli forces thrust deeper into the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, attacking a hospital with artillery and sniper fire and destroying residential areas with tank and air bombardment.
- None of the 569 tonnes of humanitarian assistance that arrived at a US-built pier in Gaza so far has been distributed to starving Palestinians, the Pentagon says.