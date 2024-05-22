Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Famine fears rise as aid failure escalates

Children, women, elderly ‘running out of options’ after escaping a series of missile strikes on northern Jabalia’s Kamal Adwan Hospital.

Palestinians wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip are brought to Al Aqsa hospital in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, May 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
By Alastair Mccready and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 22 May 2024
  • Israeli forces thrust deeper into the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, attacking a hospital with artillery and sniper fire and destroying residential areas with tank and air bombardment.
  • None of the 569 tonnes of humanitarian assistance that arrived at a US-built pier in Gaza so far has been distributed to starving Palestinians, the Pentagon says.