Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 818

Russia handed six more Ukrainian children – aged from six to 17 – to Kyiv in a deal brokered by Qatar, Russia’s TASS news agency reported. Ukraine has accused Moscow of forcibly deporting thousands of Ukrainian children from occupied territories to Russia.

Russian patriotic bloggers expressed anger over the arrest of Major General Ivan Popov, the former commander of Russia’s 58th army, who was detained for “large-scale fraud”. Popov was sacked last July after he criticised army leaders and raised concerns about the high casualty rate in Ukraine.