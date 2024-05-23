Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live news: Full-scale Rafah invasion appears imminent
Israeli tanks and troops advance to the edge of a crowded district in the heart of southern Rafah city as hundreds of thousands of terrified Palestinian civilians await their fate.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Intense street battles continue in Gaza’s southern Rafah and northern Jabalia as Israeli troops advance into both areas, packed with terrified civilians.
- Israel’s military says its Nahal Brigade joined a division of troops surrounding Rafah as it plans to attack “terror targets” deep in the city, adding that it will prevent “harm to the civilian population as much as possible”.