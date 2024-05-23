Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live news: Full-scale Rafah invasion appears imminent

Israeli tanks and troops advance to the edge of a crowded district in the heart of southern Rafah city as hundreds of thousands of terrified Palestinian civilians await their fate.

A Palestinian man and his children sit in a destroyed room following the targeting or a residential building by an Israeli airstrike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on May 22, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas group. - Heavy fighting has raged around Gaza's far southern city near the border with Egypt, the last part of Gaza to face a ground invasion, where an AFP team reported more air and artillery strikes early in the morning on May 22. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP)
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
By Alastair McCready and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 23 May 2024
  • Intense street battles continue in Gaza’s southern Rafah and northern Jabalia as Israeli troops advance into both areas, packed with terrified civilians.
  • Israel’s military says its Nahal Brigade joined a division of troops surrounding Rafah as it plans to attack “terror targets” deep in the city, adding that it will prevent “harm to the civilian population as much as possible”.