The past, present, and future of Hamas

The Palestinian group Hamas doesn’t fit neatly into the labels some try to fit it into — terrorist, freedom fighter, armed group, political party. On the anniversary of Hamas’s takeover of the Gaza Strip, we’re looking at the context that made the group what it is, and most importantly, how it has affected Palestinians living in Gaza.

In this episode:

Khaled Al Hroub, Professor of Middle Eastern Studies at Northwestern University Qatar and author of two books about Hamas

Mohammad Alsaafin (@malsaafin), Senior Producer at AJ+

Connect with The Take:

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)