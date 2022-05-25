The American-Hungarian conservative love affair

The Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, calls itself the “largest and most influential gathering of conservatives in the world”. In recent years, the United States-based conference has gone global, holding meetings in several countries, including Japan and Australia. Last week, it held its first European gathering in Hungary. The keynote speaker was the country’s controversial Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who recently secured his fourth consecutive term in office. In this episode, we look at why the group of American conservatives went to Budapest.

Flora Garamvolgyi, Journalist (@floragaramvolgy)

This episode was produced by Negin Owliaei with Ruby Zaman, Alexandra Locke, Amy Walters, Ney Alvarez, and Malika Bilal. Alex Roldan is our sound designer. Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

