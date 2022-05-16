The life and legacy of Shireen Abu Akleh

The Take looks at the life and legacy of the slain Al Jazeera journalist.

For decades, the Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was a mainstay on the TV screens of Arabic-speaking households around the world. Shireen worked for Al Jazeera for 26 years, as one of the network’s first field reporters. And she was a pioneer – she set a path for women journalists in Arab media. She was killed by Israeli forces on May 11, and in the days since, there’s been an outpouring of grief. In this episode, we hear from people who loved Shireen about her life and legacy.

In this episode:

Dalia Hatuqa, independent journalist specializing in Palestinian-Israeli affairs (@DaliaHatuqa)

