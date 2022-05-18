Northern Ireland at a crossroads

Northern Ireland has gotten very complicated very quickly, after a historic election. The top party was Sinn Fein, a party that wants Northern Ireland out of the United Kingdom. Brexit has left the territory on a knife-edge for years, and it all comes down to the Irish border. The election brought those issues to the forefront, and then paralysed the Northern Irish government. As the UK tries to break the deadlock, it risks unravelling two decades of peace.

In this episode:

Leona O’Neill, journalism lecturer at Ulster University (@LeonaONeill1)

Damian McGenity, Border Communities Against Brexit (@damian_mcgenity)

