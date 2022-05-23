The negotiations behind the Ukraine war

Away from the battlefield, the world is grappling with the war in Ukraine. In 90 days, the conflict has boosted inflation, spiking food and oil prices. Western alliances have provided billions of dollars in military and humanitarian aid to the country, but will the tap keep flowing, and are we getting close to an end?

In this episode:

James Bays, Al Jazeera Diplomatic Editor (@baysontheroad)

This episode was produced by Ney Alvarez, with Alexandra Locke, Negin Owliaei, Amy Walters, Ruby Zaman, and Malika Bilal. Alex Roldan is our sound designer. Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

