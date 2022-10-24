Qatar’s World Cup, from the inside out

The World Cup is about to head to the Middle East for the first time. Ever since it was announced back in 2010 that the tournament would be held in Qatar, the country has been getting ready to host the world’s biggest sporting event. In this episode, the first in The Take’s coverage of the World Cup, we look at some of the preparations for the tournament, their associated controversies and a preview of what we might expect after kickoff.

In this episode:

Tony Karon (@TonyKaron), editorial lead at AJ+

editorial lead at AJ+ Sohail Malik (@SohailAJE), sports reporter, Al Jazeera

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Negin Owliaei with Chloe K. Li and our host, Malika Bilal. Ruby Zaman fact-checked this episode.

Our production team includes Chloe K. Li, Alexandra Locke, Ashish Malhotra, Negin Owliaei, Amy Walters and Ruby Zaman. Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our engagement producers are Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook