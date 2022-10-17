Revisiting the hidden US war in Somalia

The US military has acknowledged five civilian casualties from air attacks in Somalia. Civilians say the toll is higher.

The United States redeployed its ground troops in small numbers to Somalia in May 2022, but its air war has been going on for much longer. For 12 years, the US denied any civilian casualties from air attacks, admitting just five deaths so far. In this episode, we hear from three people who uncovered the reality of the civilian death toll and laid the disconnect bare.

In this episode:

Mohamed Osman Abdi (@mohamedosma4), Somali journalist

Somali journalist Abdullahi Hassan (@abdullahisom1), Amnesty International researcher

Amnesty International researcher Chris Woods (@chrisjwoods), founder of Airwars

