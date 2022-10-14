Did police cause Indonesia’s football stadium disaster?

An Indonesian football match led to the deaths of more than a hundred people after police fired tear gas. People ran into locked gates while trying to flee the stadium. Now, the government is investigating why the police used tear gas and other forms of excessive force at the game. Indonesians are also reflecting back on the history and might of the country’s police force and how it all culminated in this tragedy.

Jessica Washington (@JesWashington), Al Jazeera correspondent

Al Jazeera correspondent Andreas Harsono (@andreasharsono), Indonesia researcher for Human Rights Watch.

