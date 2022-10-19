Iran’s Gen Z movement and the hashtag wars

In the last month, protests in Iran have been bolder than any time since the 1979 revolution, but now, teenage girls are taking the lead. Gen Z is using their TikTok and Instagram skills to call the world’s attention to their need for freedom. But with almost three hundred hashtags, #MahsaAmini, their movement, is also being co-opted for others’ needs. So how do you know which is which?

In this episode:

Holly Dagres (@HDagres), nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and Editor, MENASource and IranSource

nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and Editor, MENASource and IranSource Marc Owen Jones (@MarcOwenJones), assistant professor of Middle East Studies at Hamad bin Khalifa University

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Amy Walters (Lead Prod) with Negin Owliaei, Chloe K. Li, Alexandra Locke, Ruby Zaman, Ashish Malhotra, and our host, Halla Mohieddeen. Ruby Zaman fact-checked this episode. Our production team includes Chloe K. Li, Alexandra Locke, Ashish Malhotra, Negin Owliaei, Amy Walters, and Ruby Zaman. Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Tim St Clair mixed this episode. Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook