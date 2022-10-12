PodcastPodcast, The Take
Why Burkina Faso just had its second coup in 8 months
34-year-old Army captain Ibrahim Traore is Burkina Faso’s new leader.
Published On 12 Oct 2022
On September 30, Captain Ibrahim Traore led a coup to become Burkina Faso’s new leader, deposing Paul Henri-Damiba, who had only come to power in January through his own coup. So, what are the conditions that allowed for the West African nation to face two coups in just eight months?
In this episode:
- Nicolas Haque, (@nicolashaque), Al Jazeera’s West Africa correspondent
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Ashish Malhotra with Amy Walters, Negin Owliaei, Ruby Zaman, Chloe K. Li, Alexandra Locke, and Halla Mohieddeen. Alex Roldan is our sound designer. Tim St. Clair mixed this episode.
Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
