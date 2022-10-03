The Russians fleeing Putin’s military draft

Russians escape the country in the wake of Putin’s military mobilisation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to call up 300,000 military reservists to join the war in Ukraine has created chaos in the country.

While men are being summoned to the front lines to fight in the war on short notice, others are fleeing the country to escape the draft.

We talk to some of them.

In this episode:

Albert, Russian draft resister

Russian draft resister Andrey, Russian draft resister

Russian draft resister Hoelun, Russian draft resister

Russian draft resister Bernard Smith (@JazeeraBernard), Al Jazeera correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Ashish Malhotra with Negin Owliaei, Ruby Zaman, Chloe K Li, Amy Walters, Alexandra Locke, and our host Halla Mohieddeen. Alex Roldan is our sound designer. Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook