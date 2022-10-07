How Formula 1 is stepping out on the world stage

Formula 1 is having a moment, and it’s attracting a new generation of fans to the speed, danger, and lifestyles of its rich and famous drivers. More countries now want the status that a Formula 1 race brings, too. After this weekend’s Grand Prix in Japan, drivers will set off to the US, Mexico, and Brazil before the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi. In this episode, we look at how a sport that was considered esoteric, elitist, and European is going global.

