Could Haiti get worse?

A new round of protests, a water shortage and now a cholera outbreak are taking Haiti from bad to worse. Since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, the country has not held elections. Many Haitians hold current Prime Minister Ariel Henry responsible for the delay. The country seems to be at a boiling point. Could it boil over?

