After months of violence, Brazil chooses their new leader

Brazil is about to vote in a general election on October 2. The country will pick between two candidates surrounded by controversies, former President Luiz Ignacio Lula da Silva and current President Jair Bolsonaro. And with this, Brazilians are at a crossroads looking towards the past to choose the best option for their future. Today, a look into this weekend’s election.

In this episode:

Lucia Newman (@lucianewman), Al Jazeera Latin America editor and senior correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Chloe K. Li with Ney Alvarez, and our host, Halla Moheiddeen. Ruby Zaman fact-checked this episode. Our production team includes Chloe K Li, Alexandra Locke, Ashish Malhotra, Negin Owliaei, Amy Walters, and Ruby Zaman. Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook