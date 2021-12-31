Best of The Take: Bangladesh and our climate future

This week and next, we’re revisiting and updating some of our favourite episodes on The Take.

In August, the United Nations’ climate panel issued a “code red for humanity.” The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report warned of a catastrophic planetary future if global emissions do not reach net-zero within the next few decades. But in Bangladesh, no code red is needed. The country’s residents have been watching the seas rise and the glaciers melt, right in front of their eyes. And they have lessons – and warnings – for the rest of the world.

In this episode:

Saleemul Huq (@SaleemulHuq), director of the International Center for Climate Change and Development

