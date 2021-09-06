Amazon’s Carbon Crisis: How fire could accelerate climate change

This episode is the second of a three-part series on climate change examining the impact of water, fire, and heat. Listen to the first episode discussing water here: Life Below Sea Level: Bangladesh and our climate future

As the world tries to keep global temperatures from rising above 1.5 or even 2 degrees Celsius, one of the biggest resources to slow global warming may be changing sides. The Amazon rainforest has always been hailed for its ability to absorb the world’s carbon. Now, a new study is showing fires and deforestation are causing parts of the rainforest to expel more carbon than they absorb. This is changing the global warming equation and making it that much easier for the planet to heat up.

In this episode:

John Miller, Scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)

