Life Below Sea Level: Bangladesh and our climate future

Bangladesh is often considered a front line of the climate fight when it comes to water [Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]
3 Sep 2021

This episode is the first of a three-part series on climate change by examining the impact of water, fire, and heat.

In August, the UN climate panel issued a “code red for humanity”. The latest IPCC report warned of a catastrophic planetary future if global emissions do not reach net-zero within the next few decades. But in Bangladesh, no code red is needed. The country’s residents have been watching the seas rise and the glaciers melt, right in front of their eyes. And they have lessons – and warnings – for the rest of the world.

In this episode:

Saleemul Huq (@SaleemulHuq), Director of the International Centre for Climate Change and Development (@ICCCAD)

