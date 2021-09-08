Live
How hot is too hot? Extreme heat in the Middle East

Jordanian children cool off in one of Amman's public fountains to escape the hot weather as temperatures soared to 38C in the Jordanian capital. The Middle East will continue to be affected by hot weather originating from the Indian Subcontinent and extending up through the Arabian Peninsula (Reuters)
8 Sep 2021

This is the final episode of a three-part series on climate change examining the impact of water, fire, and heat.

For most people, climate change boils down to the simple fact that it’s just a lot hotter than it used to be. And for people in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), those temperatures have been rising too fast.

Today, the Levant allows us to look at what the future might look like with global warming. In the Jordan Valley, farmers struggle with water scarcity, while outdoor air conditioning is the new normal in other parts of MENA.

In this episode:

Listen to episodes from the series:

Life Below Sea Level: Bangladesh and our climate future 

Amazon’s Carbon Crisis: How fire could accelerate climate change

Source: Al Jazeera

