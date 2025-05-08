Live updatesLive updates,
India-Pakistan live: Heavy shelling along line of control dividing Kashmir
Pakistan’s National Security Committee says the military has been ‘authorised to undertake corresponding actions’ in response to India’s missile attacks.
- Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says “we will avenge the blood of our innocent martyrs” after at least 31 people were reported killed and dozens wounded in India’s attack on Punjab province and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
- Heavy exchanges of artillery fire have been reported along the Line of Control dividing Indian- and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.