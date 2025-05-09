Live updates,

LIVE: India-Pakistan tensions surge as both sides trade attack claims

State of high alert declared in Indian capital New Delhi as tension continues to escalate between India and Pakistan.

A motorcyclist rides past shattered glasses of a restaurant outside the Rawalpindi cricket stadium after an alleged drone was shot down in Rawalpindi on May 8, 2025. India and Pakistan accused each other on May 8 of carrying out waves of drone attacks, as deadly confrontations between the nuclear-armed foes drew global calls for calm. Pakistan's army said it shot down 25 Indian drones, while New Delhi accused Islamabad of launching overnight raids with "drones and missiles", and claimed it destroyed an air defence system in Lahore. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP)
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

By Ted Regencia and Alastair McCready
Published On 9 May 2025
  • Pakistan has denied claims by India’s armed forces that “military stations” in Indian-administered Kashmir’s Jammu and Udhampur, and in Punjab state’s Pathankot, were targeted in drone and missile attacks. No casualties were reported.
  • Pakistan’s information minister says his country has engaged only in a “defensive response so far” to India’s attacks on his country, as Pakistan’s military said India launched attack drones into Pakistan on Thursday, killing at least two civilians.