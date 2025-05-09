Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: India-Pakistan tensions surge as both sides trade attack claims
State of high alert declared in Indian capital New Delhi as tension continues to escalate between India and Pakistan.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Pakistan has denied claims by India’s armed forces that “military stations” in Indian-administered Kashmir’s Jammu and Udhampur, and in Punjab state’s Pathankot, were targeted in drone and missile attacks. No casualties were reported.
- Pakistan’s information minister says his country has engaged only in a “defensive response so far” to India’s attacks on his country, as Pakistan’s military said India launched attack drones into Pakistan on Thursday, killing at least two civilians.