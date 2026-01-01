Articles Generated by Automated Voice

What is the Listen to article feature on Al Jazeera?

Al Jazeera offers an audio version of selected articles and opinion pieces shortly after they are published. This feature is designed to improve accessibility and provide a convenient way to consume our content on the go.

The audio is generated using AI text-to-speech technology and may occasionally contain inaccuracies in tone or pronunciation.

Need Help?

If you experience issues with audio articles, such as mispronunciations or tone and sentiment errors, please let us know via our Contact Us page.