Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israel bombs UN school, 2 refugee camps in Gaza
The attacks took place in Gaza City as well as the Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps, killing at least 15 and wounding many more, according to reports.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- The Israeli army bombed its ninth school shelter in the Gaza Strip in recent days, this time in Gaza City. The attack killed at least two Palestinians who were sheltering there among other internally displaced people.
- Al Jazeera’s correspondent reports that at least five people were killed when the Israeli army shelled a house in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. The attack was followed by shelling that killed at least eight in the nearby Nuseirat refugee camp.