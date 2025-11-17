Live updates,

LIVE: Hamas rejects ‘foreign guardianship’ of Gaza ahead of UNSC vote

The Security Council is set to vote on a US resolution detailing the long-awaited Gaza stabilisation force.

Displaced Palestinians endure harsh conditions amid rubble in Gaza City
Israel linked to shady company behind Gaza ‘displacement’ flights

By Virginia Pietromarchi and Tim Hume

Published On 17 Nov 2025

  • The UN Security Council is set to vote on a US resolution detailing the International Stabilisation Force outlined in Trump’s ceasefire.
  • A Hamas spokesman has told Al Jazeera that the group rejects the presence of foreign military personnel in Gaza, saying it would be exchanging Israeli occupation for “foreign guardianship”.