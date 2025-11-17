Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Hamas rejects ‘foreign guardianship’ of Gaza ahead of UNSC vote
The Security Council is set to vote on a US resolution detailing the long-awaited Gaza stabilisation force.
Published On 17 Nov 2025
- The UN Security Council is set to vote on a US resolution detailing the International Stabilisation Force outlined in Trump’s ceasefire.
- A Hamas spokesman has told Al Jazeera that the group rejects the presence of foreign military personnel in Gaza, saying it would be exchanging Israeli occupation for “foreign guardianship”.